Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter ties knot in very intimate wedding ceremony

In a trend of a big fat destination wedding, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter got married in a very intimate way. The wedding ceremony commenced at a hotel in Bangalore in the presence of family and a few friends.

There was no political personality present on this occasion. Nirmala Sitharaman’s daughter name is Vangmayi Parakala got married to Pratyaksha. To embrace Hindu traditions and their Brahmin Culture the wedding had customary rituals followed with the blessings of the saints of Udupi Adamaru Matti.

In the viral videos Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was dressing vibrantly whereas the bride and groom were wearing South Indian traditional wedding attire.

Parakala has been associated with the Books and Culture section of Mint Lounge’s features department. She had also worked as a features writer for The Hindu. She holds a master’s degree in Journalism from the prestigious Northwestern Medill School of Journalism.