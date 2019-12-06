The parents of Nirbhaya on Friday moved the President office seeking rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts Vinay Sharma. The development came right after the centre recommended President Ram Nath Kovind’s rejection of mercy plea of the convicts.

Nirbhaya was brutally raped in the national capital in December 2012 in a moving bus.

As per the reports of ANI, the letter states that the mercy petition is a deliberate attempt to avoid the execution of the death sentence and hamper the dissemination of justice. They also stated that the agony and pain are unbearable for them and the wait for justice is getting longer and longer.

Earlier, the Ministry of Home Affairs also recommended the rejection of mercy petition of the rape convict.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi government had “strongly recommended” the rejection of the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts of the 2012 Nirbhaya murder case.

On the recommendation, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain said this was a case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes.

“This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the appellant. This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes. There is no merit in the mercy petition, strongly recommend for rejection,” Jain wrote on the review petition of Vinay Sharma.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his government has recommended the President to not show any leniency to the culprits in the case. Kejriwal told reporters that his government believes that culprits should get such stringent punishments that people think 10 times before committing such crimes.

The petition was forwarded to the state government after the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court rejected it, saying “he does not deserve any mercy”.

Nirbhaya’s parents had last month approached the Patiala House Court to expedite the procedure for the hanging of the four rapists, as the two judges hearing the case earlier were transferred.

On October 31, the Tihar Jail administration had issued a notice to the convicts in the case stating the death penalty would be executed in seven days if they don’t challenge it through a mercy plea.