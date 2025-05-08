Nipah virus re-emerges in Kerala: 42-year old woman in critical condition

The deadly Nipah virus has re-emerged in Kerala, sparking renewed concern across the state.

A 42-year old woman from Valanchery in Malappuram district has tested positive for the virus and is currently in critical condition at a hospital in Perinthalmanna.

Advertisement

She was admitted with high fever, persistent cough, and severe respiratory distress.

Advertisement

Suspecting a possible Nipah infection, medical staff collected her samples, which were first tested at the Kozhikode Microbiology Lab and later confirmed by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

The source of infection remains unknown. However, two other family members have reportedly begun exhibiting similar symptoms, raising concerns of potential transmission within the household.

The Kerala Health Department has swung into action, placing all contacts under surveillance, intensifying containment measures, and preparing isolation wards to prevent any possibility of community spread.

This marks the third confirmed case of Nipah virus in Malappuram in less than a year. In September 2024, a 24-year-old youth died in a private hospital after testing positive for the virus. Prior to that, in July 2024, a young boy from Pandikkad in the same district also succumbed to the disease.

Kerala has battled multiple Nipah outbreaks in recent years, with major flare-ups in Kozhikode (2018, 2021, and 2023) and Ernakulam (2019). Since the first outbreak in 2018, the virus has claimed at least 22 lives, with 17 deaths recorded in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts alone during the initial outbreak.

Authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary travel to affected areas, and report any symptoms such as fever or respiratory issues to health officials promptly.