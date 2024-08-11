Nine from Himachal Pradesh killed in Punjab flash flood

Nine people, including eight family members from Himachal Pradesh, were killed and two others went missing after their vehicle was washed away in a flash flood in the Jaijon area of Punjab.

According to reports, twelve people were travelling in an Innova vehicle to attend a wedding ceremony when it was swept away by rising water in a ravine. Nine bodies have been recovered so far, one person is injured, and the search for the remaining two individuals is ongoing.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in which nine people from Dehla in the Una district lost their lives due to the flood in the Jaijon area of Punjab.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

The Chief Minister said that the state government stands in solidarity with the affected families during this time of distress.

Assuring all possible assistance from the state government, he directed the Una district administration to extend support in this effort.