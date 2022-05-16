Nigerian arrested in K’taka for unruly behaviour

The Karnataka Police have arrested a Nigerian national, who was wandering in a semi-undressed state here, police said on Monday.

James (33), a resident of Bengaluru’s Hennur Cross neighborhood, has been detained. Sampigehalli police have detained him and launched an investigation.

The offender was discovered walking near Shivaram Karanth Layout Park in an almost nude state, causing shame to women, children, and others, according to authorities.

The locals were alarmed by the foreign national’s behavior and phoned the police. When police from Sampigehalli arrived on the scene to inquire about him, he assaulted them.

He was later apprehended by the police and taken to a hospital with injuries to his body. Srinivasmurthy, a police policeman, filed a complaint against him.

According to the police, the accused appeared to be suffering from mental illness and was refusing to cooperate with the investigation.

(with inputs from IANS)