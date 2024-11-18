Nigeria conferring national award on Modi recognition of his leadership: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said the conferment of Nigeria’s national award ‘Grand Commander of the Order of Niger’ on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a recognition of his leadership in furthering partnerships with the Global South. The award also underlines the special ties between India and Nigeria.

The minister said he was privileged to witness the conferment of the ‘Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger’ on Mr Modi.

“A recognition of PM Modi’s leadership and commitment in furthering partnerships with the Global South. Also underlines the special ties of friendship between India and Nigeria,” he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

In a ceremony at the State House, Nigeria President Bola Ahmed Tinubu conferred “Grand Commander of the Order of Niger” on PM Modi for his statesmanship and stellar contribution to fostering India-Nigeria ties. The award citation notes that under the PM’s visionary leadership, India has been positioned as a global powerhouse, and his transformative governance has fostered unity, peace and shared prosperity for all.

While accepting the award, PM Modi dedicated the honour to the people of India and to the longstanding, historical friendship between India and Nigeria.