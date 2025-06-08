NIFTEM-K organises food safety workshop for over 100 street vendors and small businesses from Delhi-NCR, Sonipat

The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K), an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), concluded a meaningful two-day observance of World Food Safety Day 2025 with a series of impactful initiatives aimed at strengthening food safety awareness and promoting scientific engagement.

Themed “Food Safety: Science in Action,” the events showcased NIFTEM-K’s commitment to ensuring a safer food ecosystem through grassroots outreach and expert dialogue, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries said on Sunday.

On June 6, in collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), NIFTEM-K organised a comprehensive food safety awareness workshop for over 100 street food vendors and small business operators from Delhi NCR and Sonipat.

Led by the Department of Interdisciplinary Science, NIFTEM-K, the workshop educated participants on critical food hygiene practices, including the importance of personal hygiene and sanitation, protecting food from flies and rodents, and adhering to safe food handling procedures.

Vendors were also informed about the necessity of obtaining proper licenses and complying with statutory requirements to ensure the legality and credibility of their food businesses.

A highlight of the workshop was a live demonstration of rapid adulteration testing kits developed by NIFTEM-K for milk and milk products, spices, and tea.

At the conclusion of the session, participating vendors were awarded certificates of participation, reinforcing their role in upholding food safety standards and boosting consumer confidence.

The two-day programme ended with a unified call to action: to make food safety a continuous national priority embedded in policy, education, research, and public consciousness. NIFTEM-K reaffirmed its role as a national leader in promoting food safety through innovation, awareness, and capacity building, committed to creating a safer and healthier food environment for all.