NIA raids underway in Punjab on premises linked to Pannun’s SFJ

Days after filing a terror case against Khalistan extremist and proscribed ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the National Investigation Agency on Wednesday conducted raids in Punjab at several premises of suspects having links to outlawed ‘Unlawful Association’ and Pannun’s SFJ.

“National Investigation Agency is conducting raids at the premises of suspects in Punjab having links to outlawed ‘Unlawful Association’, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ),” news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

The raids come two days after the anti-terror probe agency booked Pannun over his video threatening Air India passengers.

Advertisement

NIA registered a case against the Khalistani extremist under sections 120B, 153A & 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 10, 13, 16, 17, 18, 18B & 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

In the video released on November 4, Pannun had asked Sikhs not to fly by Air India planes on and after November 19. He claimed threat to their life if they fly on Air India planes.

The Khalistani extremist also threatened not to allow Air India to operate anywhere in the world.

Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun?

Born and raised in Khankot village, located on the outskirts of Amritsar in Punjab, India, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun hails from a modest background. His father, Mohinder Singh, formerly worked for the Punjab State Agricultural Marketing Board, while his mother’s name is Amarjit Kaur. Pannun also has a brother named Magwant Singh Pannun.

Although Pannun is not widely known in his village, his family possesses substantial assets, including valuable agricultural land, a school, and a college within the village. Their wealth can be traced back to their migration from Pakistan to Khankot village during the Partition in 1947.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has gained notoriety for his advocacy of a separate state for Sikhs in Punjab. As the legal advisor and spokesperson for Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), he played a role in promoting the concept of Khalistan, an independent Sikh state.