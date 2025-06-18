Key SFJ operative arrested in Punjab for anti-national activities

In a major breakthrough against anti-national networks, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Mohali has arrested Resham Singh, a key operative of the banned separatist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).

A resident of Hamidi village in Barnala district, Singh was apprehended during an intelligence-led operation, exposing his deep-rooted involvement in anti-India propaganda and subversive activities.

According to the Punjab Police, preliminary investigations have revealed Singh’s direct role in the recent vandalism of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Nangal, Phillaur (Jalandhar), an incident that occurred in the first week of June this year.

Authorities confirmed that Singh carried out the act on the instructions of USA-based Surinder Singh Thikriwal, a fugitive wanted in several UAPA cases, and SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu.

Punjab Police DGP Gaurav Yadav stated in a post on X: “Resham Singh had been absconding since the incident. He is also accused of repeatedly defacing public property with Pro-Khalistan and Pro-SFJ graffiti in #Patiala, #Faridkot, #Jalandhar, and other districts. During the Indo-Pak escalation in May 2025, he painted inflammatory slogans such as “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Khalistan Zindabad” to incite public unrest and promote anti-national sentiments. Evidence indicates he was receiving foreign funding for these unlawful activities.”

The DGP further revealed that the arrested accused has prior arrests in two UAPA cases, registered in Karnal, Haryana, and Sangrur, Punjab, linked to similar offences. An FIR has been registered at SSOC Mohali, and further investigation is underway. He reiterated in the post that “@PunjabPoliceInd remains firmly committed to maintaining peace, harmony, and integrity of the nation.”