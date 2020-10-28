The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at ten places in connection with a terror funding probe which include non-government organisations (NGOs) and a local daily in Srinagar.

According to NIA these organisations were receiving funds from undisclosed donors which was then being used to fund terror activities. The raids were carried out in Srinagar Bandipora in north Kashmir and Bengaluru.

The residence and office of Khurram Parvez, Co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society, his associates Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta, and Swati Seshadri were raided. The Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons Parveena Ahanger,, NGO Athrout, and the Greater Kailash Trust were also raided according to NIA.

The investigating agency was assisted by local police and paramilitary personnel in these raids. An official of the agency said that several documents and electronic devices have been seized from these places in the raid.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said that these raids were a ‘vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent.’

NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent. Sadly, NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2020

The PDP chief also attacked the government on its new notification that allowed urban land and immovable property in Jammu and Kashmir to be purchased by residents of any state.

This move has been possible after the abrogation of Article 370 as earlier only residents of the valley were allowed to purchase land in the state.

At a time when J&K’s land & resources are being plundered, GOI wants media publications to write op-eds about diabetes & yoga. In BJP’s ‘all is well’ charade, truth is the biggest casualty. Any journalist unwilling to become a part of Godi media is targeted — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 28, 2020

Mehbooba Mufti tweeted,“At a time when J&K’s land & resources are being plundered, GOI wants media publications to write op-eds about diabetes & yoga. In BJP’s ‘all is well’ charade, truth is the biggest casualty. Any journalist unwilling to become a part of Godi media is targeted.”

The PDP leader was detained since the central government had scrapped Article 370 on 5 August 2019 and the state was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. She was released on October 14 after being in detention for 14 months.