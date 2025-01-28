NIA raids 6 locations in Kashmir over civilian killings linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted extensive searches at six locations across Srinagar, Badgam, and Sopore in Jammu & Kashmir.

The raids are linked to a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) case involving the killing of two civilians from Chamyari in Amritsar, Punjab.

According to an NIA spokesperson, the incident occurred on the evening of 7 February 2024, when terrorists opened fire at the victims in the Shalla Kadal area of Shaheed Ganj, Srinagar.

Amritpal Singh died on the spot, while the second victim, Rohit Masi, succumbed to his injuries the next day at a Srinagar hospital.

The case (RC-01/2024/NIA/JMU) was registered by the NIA on 15 June 2024, following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Four accused individuals were previously chargesheeted in the case.

During the searches, NIA teams seized incriminating materials from residential premises belonging to sympathisers, cadres, and overground workers (OGWs) of LeT and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF).

These suspects were reportedly involved in providing shelter, logistical support, and assistance to terrorists.

Preliminary investigations suggest that masterminds of LeT and TRF conspired to orchestrate attacks on non-locals in Kashmir, using both physical meetings and encrypted social media platforms to plan the operations.

The seized materials are under examination as the NIA continues its investigation into the case.