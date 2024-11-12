NIA intensifies multi-state crackdown on Al-Qaeda terror funding network across NE

In an ongoing operation targeting suspected links to the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has executed a coordinated series of raids across Tripura and Assam.

The multi-state operation, which seeks to dismantle the infrastructure of Al-Qaeda affiliates in India, has focused particularly on disrupting terror funding channels and apprehending individuals linked to the extremist organisation.

The NIA’s recent investigations suggest that the targeted individuals are linked to a conspiracy orchestrated by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda operatives aimed at destabilising India.

In Assam, Samaguri district has emerged as a critical focal point of the probe. Based on specific intelligence, NIA teams are actively pursuing leads in the region to identify and detain individuals believed to be aiding or affiliating with Al-Qaeda.

Meanwhile, in Tripura’s Sepahijala District, the NIA has intensified its search, with raids conducted in Tetaiya Mura under the Sonamura sub-division.

An individual named Kauchar Ahamed, linked to the investigation, was served a notice to appear before the NIA in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, by November 21. Ahamed’s residence was searched by NIA officials; when he was found to be absent, they proceeded to Jatrapur Police Station.

Ahamed later reported to authorities with relatives, where he was questioned and issued the summons.

A statement from the NIA on Monday confirmed that the agency had conducted extensive searches at nine locations in connection with Al-Qaeda’s terror funding activities.

During the searches, officials recovered incriminating documents detailing banking transactions, digital devices, and other evidence linked to terror funding.

NIA investigations indicate that these suspects are connected to a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaeda network and are actively involved in radicalizing and recruiting Indian youth to support Al-Qaeda’s ideology.

This operation follows a previous NIA crackdown in November 2023, when a charge sheet was filed against five individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian, for their involvement in procuring forged documents and supporting Al-Qaeda’s activities in India. According to NIA findings, these suspects were instrumental in radicalising vulnerable Muslim youth, spreading violent extremist propaganda, and transferring funds to support terrorist operations.

The recent raids are targeted towards thwarting Al-Qaeda’s attempts to establish a terror network within North East India and to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies that threaten national security.

As the investigation progresses, the agency aims to bring more suspects to justice, disrupting terror financing and recruitment activities nationwide.