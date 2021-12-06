NIA files supplementary chargesheet against Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen operative

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Mohammed Nakeem Khan, an operative of the terror outfit. Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), an official said on Sunday.

The agency has mentioned the recovery of arms and ammunition, explosives, and heroin from him. The charge sheet was filed on Saturday

An investigation by NIA has unearthed the conspiracy hatched by Nakeem Khan along with other charge-sheeted accused and handlers of TuM / JKGF who were operating from across the border and had facilitated the transportation of arms and ammunition, explosives, and narcotics from Line of Control, Balakot, to interior areas of Poonch.

The NIA had earlier filed two charge sheets against seven accused in June and in October, this year.

An NIA official said that their charge sheet will bring home the guilt of the accused, adding the charge sheet has a lot of evidence against the accused.

Further investigation is underway.