NIA files chargesheet against three from Mizoram in arms trafficking case linked to Manipur unrest

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three individuals from Mizoram—Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia, and Lalrinchhunga alias Albert—in connection with an illegal arms trafficking network allegedly linked to ongoing ethnic unrest and insurgent activities in Manipur and other parts of Northeast India.

The trio was arrested on December 6, 2024, during coordinated raids at their residences, which led to the seizure of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

Advertisement

The NIA stated that the weapons were being funneled to various insurgent groups operating in the violence-hit regions of the Northeast, exacerbating tensions and undermining peace initiatives.

Advertisement

According to NIA investigators, the accused were key facilitators in an organized criminal network that supplied arms to insurgents, contributing to a spate of violent incidents in Manipur, where ethnic clashes have intensified since May 2023.

The fresh wave of violence, primarily between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, has claimed hundreds of lives and displaced thousands. Intelligence sources believe the easy availability of arms has played a major role in sustaining the unrest.

The supplementary chargesheet, filed under the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), underscores the agency’s position that the accused not only abetted militancy but also played a direct role in destabilizing the region.

This case is part of a broader effort by the NIA to dismantle arms trafficking networks operating across India’s porous northeastern borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Mizoram, sharing a long border with Myanmar, has increasingly become a transit route for illegal arms, drugs, and migrants.