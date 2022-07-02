NIA court convicts 2 accused in Hasanganj fake currency case

A Special NIA Court in Lucknow has convicted and sentenced two accused persons in connection with the Hasanganj fake Indian currency notes (FICN) case in Uttar Pradesh.

The court awarded three years three months sentence to the accused duo, Abdul Salam alias Mithun and Jiya Haq, and also slapped a fine a Rs 5,000 on them.

The case relates to seizure of FICN by Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force on August 24, 2018, with total market value of Rs 4.60 lakh from the possession of four accused persons.

The case was initially registered on August 24, 2018, with Hasanganj police station, Lucknow, and later on the probe was taken over by the NIA on September 18, 2018.

“Investigation had established that the consignment of said FICN, recovered from the four accused persons was sourced from Bangladesh through a complex network of FICN traffickers and couriers,” the NIA said in the charge-sheet.

After thorough investigation, NIA had filed four charge-sheets against seven accused, including one accused who is absconding till now.

Earlier, four accused persons were convicted in this case.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.