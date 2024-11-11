NIA conducts nationwide raids in terror conspiracy probe linked to Al-Qaida

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at various locations across the nation in connection with alleged activities by certain Bangladeshi nationals associated with the terror outfit Al-Qaida, with the intent to destabilize India, the agency reported.

According to the NIA, the anti-terror agency’s crackdown took place early Monday morning at nine locations across states including Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, West Bengal, Bihar, Tripura, and Assam. The searches targeted individuals suspected of supporting and funding activities linked to the proscribed terrorist organization.

These extensive searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents, revealing banking transactions, digital devices such as mobile phones, and other evidence related to terror funding activities.

The NIA stated: “The suspects whose premises were raided are sympathizers of a Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida network. The searches were part of NIA’s ongoing investigation into a 2023 case involving a conspiracy orchestrated by Bangladesh-based Al-Qaida operatives in collaboration with the arrested individuals. The conspiracy aimed at propagating Al-Qaida terrorist activities and radicalizing vulnerable youth in India.”

In November last year, the NIA filed charges against five accused individuals, including four Bangladeshi nationals identified as Mohd Sojibmiyan, Munna Khalid Ansari alias Munna Khan, Azarul Islam alias Jahangir or Aakash Khan, and Abdul Latif alias Mominul Ansari. The fifth accused, Farid, is an Indian national.

The federal agency’s investigation into the accused revealed that they had obtained forged documents to carry out their activities covertly. They were involved in radicalizing and motivating vulnerable Muslim youth in India, spreading Al-Qaida’s violent ideology, and gathering funds.