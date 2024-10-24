NHRC takes note of death of minor boy in Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday issued notices to Delhi Chief Secretary, Vice-Chairman of DDA, Commissioner of MCD and Secretary of NDMC over the death of a four-year-old boy after a part of a machine in an open-air gym fell on him in a municipality-run park in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar recently.

The rights body issued the notices taking suo motu cognizance of a media report on the incident and sought a detailed report in the matter within four weeks.

The NHRC said the report should also include the status of the maintenance and safety audit of the swings and gym equipment, etc installed in the public parks under their jurisdiction in the national capital.

Advertisement

The rights body has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights due to alleged negligence by the authorities in the maintenance of the equipment installed in the public park.

The NHRC said the incident raises serious concerns about the condition of equipment in other public parks governed, managed and maintained by the local government bodies in Delhi.

The rights body has also asked the Delhi Police Commissioner to submit his comments on the subject along with the status of the police investigation being conducted in the instant case.