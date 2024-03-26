NHRC shoots off notice to Bihar govt over sexual assault, murder of minor girl

The National Human Rights Commission on Tuesday issued notices to Bihar chief secretary and Director General of Police over the death of a minor girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in Darbhanga district.

The rights body issued the notices while taking note of a media report that the police “failed to probe the death of a 13-year-old rape victim as her parents and the village Panchayat tried to settle the case by asking her tormentor to pay Rs 1.25 lakh to the family”.

“Reportedly, after receiving the amount, the victim’s family sent her to the house of the accused saying nobody would marry her. She stayed with the accused for five days before being thrown out. Subsequently, she was sent by her parents to her elder sister’s house where she died 16 days after her sexual assault on 1st March,” the NHRC said.

Advertisement

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to the violation of human rights of the victim girl.

The rights body has sought a detailed report from the state government and the police chief within six weeks.

The Commission said the report should include the status of the investigation conducted in the matter.

“According to the media report, on 19th March, the victim was sexually assaulted by a man of the same village when she had gone to graze the cattle in the area coming under the jurisdiction of Vazidpur Police Station in Darbhanga district. Reportedly, the victim was not provided with any medical treatment. The police exhumed the body of the victim and sent it for a post-mortem examination,” it added.