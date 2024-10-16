NHRC seeks report on alleged rape of homeless Odia woman in Delhi

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Delhi government and the Delhi Commissioner of Police, seeking a detailed report within two weeks on the alleged rape of a 34-year-old homeless woman from Odisha in the National Capital Region’s Sarai Kale Khan Area last week.

The NRC has taken cognisance of the matter and directed the issuance of notice to the Chief Secretary of the Government of NCT of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi. The commission has called for a detailed report within two weeks, including the victim’s current health status, the status of the police investigation, and the steps taken to provide relief and rehabilitation to the victim, who is reportedly undergoing medical treatment.

Besides, the commission seeks information about the steps taken or proposed to prevent such shameful incidents that violate the dignity of women from recurring in the future, an order issued by the top rights panel stated.

The commission has received a complaint from Radhakanta Tripathy, an advocate and human rights activist, detailing the alleged rape of a 34-year-old woman from Odisha on October 10, 2024. According to the complaint, the woman had left her home a year earlier and was living with another woman in the Katwaria Sarai area of Delhi. Following a dispute in August 2024, she reportedly began living on the streets.

The complainant further alleged that the woman was raped at another location before being dumped in the Sarai Kale Khan area in a semi-conscious state.

The commission warned that it may be compelled to invoke coercive process under Section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, requiring the personal appearance of the authorities concerned if the requested report is not received within the stipulated time frame.

In a related development, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has directed the Inspector General of Police S Saini, head of the Crime Against Women and Children Wing (CAW & CW), to visit Delhi to meet the victim and take up the matter with the Delhi Police.