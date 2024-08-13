NHRC notice to West Bengal CS, DGP on rape-murder of junior doctor

The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the reported death of a junior woman doctor in mysterious circumstances at the state-run RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, the commission said on Tuesday.

The rights body has also taken a serious view of the reported allegations of sexual assault and murder, and issued notices to the chief secretary and the director general of police of West Bengal calling for a detailed report in the matter within two weeks.

The commission also noted that the body of the deceased was bearing scratch marks indicating struggle at the time of the incident. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

The commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim, and accordingly, it has issued notices to the CS and DGP, West Bengal calling for a detailed report in the matter.

The report sought by the commission is expected to include the present status of the investigation being conducted by the police and action taken against the responsible persons as well as compensation if any, paid to the next of kin of the deceased.

The commission has also asked about the steps taken or proposed by the authorities to ensure that such incidents do not recur.