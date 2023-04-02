NHRC notice to Odisha and Telangana on alleged mortgaging of children

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sought Action Taken Reports (ATRs) from Odisha and Telangana Chief Secretaries on the alleged mortgaging of children for the final ritual of their fathers.

Expressing deep concern over the reported episode, the NHRC, responding to a petition filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, sought the reports from the Chief Secretaries Odisha and Telangana within four weeks.

“The complainant has brought to the notice of the Commission two incidents of extreme suffering of the labourers. In one incident, a family went to work in Telangana where the husband died. The wife brought the body to Orissa but the owners of the brick kiln forcibly kept her daughter as a bonded labourer to pay the amount back. In another incident, one lady was forced to pawn two of her sons to feed other children. The family is on the verge of starvation. The complainant has requested for intervention of the Commission in the matter. Transmit a copy of the complaint to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Odisha and the Chief Secretary, Govt. of Telangana calling for an Action Taken Report within four weeks,” NHRC stated in the order.