The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday issued notice to the Rajasthan government taking cognizance of the media reports on the death of more than 100 infants in a government hospital.

The notice is issued to the Rajasthan Chief Secretary asking the state government to submit a detailed report within four weeks in the matter, including the steps taken to address the issue.

The NHRC has further directed the government to ensure that such deaths of children do not recur in the future due to the lack of infrastructure and health facilities in hospitals.

As per the reports, the statement also said over 50 per cent of the gadgets installed in the hospital are defunct and the hospital is lacking cleanliness and basic infrastructure.

In the Kota’s JK Lone Hospital, 100 deaths were reported in the month of December itself.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had also tweeted about the incident and said the government is sensitive to the recent deaths of infants in the Kota, and the matter should not be politicised.