NHRC invites entries for short films on human rights

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has invited entries for its 10th annual competition for short films on human rights.

“The Short Film Awards scheme was instituted by the Commission in 2015. The scheme aims to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts of Indian citizens, irrespective of their age, towards promoting and protecting human rights. In all previous competitions, the Commission received tremendous responses from different parts of the country,” the NHRC said on Thursday.

The Rights body said the short films may be in English or any Indian language with subtitles in English and added that the duration of the short film should be a minimum of three minutes and a maximum of 10 minutes.

Advertisement

“The short film could be a documentary, a dramatization of real stories, or a work of fiction. The film can be in any technical shooting and filmmaking format, including animation,’ it said.

The NHRC said themes of short films should be based on various socio-economic, cultural, and political rights. The film could be a documentary, dramatization of real stories, or a work of fiction, in any technical format, including animation.

The Rights body said there is no entry fee or bar on the number of entries an individual can send to participate in the contest. However, the participants must send each film separately with a duly filled-in entry form.

The last date to receive the entries is 30th August, it said.