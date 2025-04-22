NHM Haryana launches SARTHAK initiative to strengthen healthcare monitoring and accountability

In a significant development, Haryana’s Health Department has launched a new initiative called SARTHAK (Systematic Assessment and Resilient Transformation in Health Accountability and Knowledge).

SARTHAK is a structured assessment and monitoring framework, designed to ensure accountability, improve quality and enhance service delivery across healthcare facilities in the state, said Dr Virender Yadav, Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Haryana, on Tuesday.

Under this initiative, dedicated teams from the NHM Haryana Headquarters and the Directorate of Health Services (DGHS) will visit each district, evaluating healthcare facilities ranging from District Hospitals (DHs) to Sub-Centres (SCs). They will also assess the performance of frontline health workers, such as Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs).

The teams will further ensure community participation concerning healthcare facilities and various programmes under Health and NHM. The initiative is founded on evidence-based evaluation, structured data collection, and real-time feedback mechanisms to bridge service delivery gaps, optimise resource utilisation, and ensure the effective implementation of health programmes across Haryana.

Dr Yadav added that following the district visits, teams will prepare detailed reports and submit them to the Deputy Commissioner and Civil Surgeon of the respective districts. These reports will assist district administrations in identifying gaps, optimising resource utilisation, and strengthening the implementation of healthcare programmes.