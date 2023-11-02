NHAI taking measures for dust control at national highway construction sites in NCR

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has set up a ‘Dust and Control Management Center’ to monitor the effective implementation of dust control measures in national highway projects in consonance with Commission of Air Quality Management (CAQM) measures to improve air quality index in the National Capital Region.

The NHAI is implementing projects around NCR such as Dwarka Expressway, UER II Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and Delhi–Dehradun Expressway.

To keep the air quality and dust levels in control, the NHAI has directed its contractors/ concessioners to review the existing dust control measures at the National Highway construction sites and strictly comply with the directions issued by the CAQM / Central and/ or State Pollution Control Board, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways said on Thursday.

Advertisement

Dust control measures to be taken at the construction sites includes deployment of mechanical sweeping machines on completed projects, water sprinkling along the day on all construction sites, deployment of anti-smog guns on all construction sites and batching plants, covering of construction and demolition material with green net or cloth.

With a dip in air quality parameters in Delhi-NCR, CAQM has invoked actions as envisaged under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). In line with these guidelines, the NHAI is ensuring that all possible measures are taken to maximize dust control at the National Highway construction sites in the region.