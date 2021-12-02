NHAI Developer asked to provide Electric charging stations along highways

Electric vehicle Charging Stations are to be provided by the developer as part of the Wayside Amenities (WSAs) being awarded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said here on Thursday.

The NHAI has already awarded 39 such facilities and the proposals for 103 such sites are at the bidding stage. Authority would add more WSA sites as and when it is identified, the Minister said. The work of the awarded WSA sites would be completed by the end of the financial year 2022-23, the Minister stated while replying to a written question.

Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) had also invited proposals from Government Organizations, Public Sector Undertakings (PSU), Government DISCOMs and Oil Public Sector Undertakings to build and operate EV charging stations on Expressways and National Highways under FAME India Scheme Phase-II.

The government has also tasked Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) consortium with Convergence Energy Services Ltd (a subsidiary of EESL) for setting up EV charging stations along 16 NH/Expressways.

In order to facilitate EESL in the above prospect, NHAI has signed an MOU with EESL, the Minister said. As per the MoU, NHAI would provide space near the toll plazas and their buildings for the installation of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations based on the revenue sharing model.

The space for the same would be provided to EESL at no cost basis for duration as decided by NHAI. “This would not only assist in promoting clean green energy and conserving the environment but could also be a source of revenue for NHAI,” the Minister informed the house.

Further, the Ministry of Power has published guidelines and standards for the charging infrastructure of electric vehicles, which stipulate the requirements regarding distance between two charging points and specify the priorities for rolling out of electric vehicle public charging infrastructure, the Minister said.