NGT sets up panel to probe kidney-related deaths in Odisha’s chromite mining belts

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a four-member committee to probe the alleged death of more than a dozen persons due to kidney-related ailments in the chromite mining belts in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Taking cognisance of a petition filed by Mantu Das, a resident of Sanabagsahii village in Jajpur district, the tribunal pronounced the order, directing the committee to submit a fact-finding report within four weeks.

The petition alleged that within one month, 10 to 15 persons tragically lost their lives due to kidney-related ailments caused by the consumption of contaminated groundwater and water from the nearby ponds and other water bodies.

The petitioner alleged that acute water pollution is causing kidney-related deaths in the Kaliapani area of Odisha’s Jajpur district.

It is stated that Kaliapani falls under the Sukinda Tehsil of Jajpur district, which is known for industrial activities, particularly chromite mining.

It is also alleged that the groundwater in the Kaliapani area is excessively toxic, exhibiting elevated levels of iron, chromite, coliform, and faecal coliform.

It is stated that according to the Pollution Control Board Report, the groundwater in Kamarda and Saruabil mining areas has the highest iron content. The test report mentions an iron content of 2.62mg/litre in Saruabil and 5.324 mg/litre in Kamarda, in the Tisco mining area.

“Considering the allegations, we deem it appropriate to constitute a committee to inquire into the matter and submit a fact-finding report,” the NGT said.

The committee will comprise of Senior Scientist, Odisha Pollution Control Board, Senior Scientist, Central Pollution Control Board, Senior Officer, Central Ground Water Board, and Collector & District Magistrate, Jajpur, or his representative not below the rank of Additional District Magistrate.

The committee will visit the sites in question and submit its report on an affidavit regarding the allegations made in the complaint letter within four weeks.

“We also direct that if the committee verifies that the allegations made by the applicant are correct, even to a small extent, it shall state the source of such pollution in its report,” the NGT ordered.