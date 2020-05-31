The second phase of Operation ‘Samundra Setu’ is set to begin from June 1, the government said on Sunday.

Operation ‘Samudra Setu’ is to repatriate Indian citizens from overseas who are stranded due to lockdown to contain coronavirus.

“In this phase, Indian Navy Ship Jalashwa will repatriate 700 personnel from Colombo, Republic of Sri Lanka to Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu and subsequently repatriate another 700 personnel from Malè, Republic of Maldives to Tuticorin,” Ministry of Defence said.

The government further told that the Indian Missions in Sri Lanka and Maldives are preparing a list of Indian nationals to be evacuated and will facilitate their embarkation after requisite medical screening.

COVID-related social distancing norms have been catered onboard and evacuees would be provided basic amenities and medical facilities during the sea-passage.

After disembarkation at Tuticorin the evacuated personnel will be entrusted to the care of State authorities. This operation is being progressed in close coordination with Ministries of External Affairs, Home Affairs, Health and various other agencies of the Government of India and State governments.

Indian Navy has already repatriated 1,488 Indian nationals from Malè to Kochi during the previous phase of operations.