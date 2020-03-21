The political events have started unfolding rapidly in Madhya Pradesh after Kamal Nath resigned from the chief ministerial post as the IANS sources said the next government is likely to assume office by March 25.

The BJP will stake claim to form the next government just after the formal meeting of the legislature party meeting. The meeting was scheduled on Saturday, but it was postponed for Monday due to the threat of deadly coronavirus.

A dinner was also organised at Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence on Friday which was cancelled due to the deadly virus.

Central observers Dharmendra Pradhan and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are likely to go to Bhopal for the party meeting.

As reported by IANS, new government will take charge on the first day of Navratri – which will begin on March 25.

There are speculations that Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are the front runners for the post.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath announced his resignation on Friday ahead of the scheduled floor test which was supposed to take place at 5pm.

The resignation of 22 MLAs, including six ministers loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, had plunged the Congress-ruled government into crisis. After the speaker accepted the resignation of 16 more MLAs on Thursday night, the strength of Congress has come down to 92 from 108. The strength of the House has also been reduced to 206.