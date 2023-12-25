NewsClick case: Accused HR head Amit Chakravarty moves court to turn approver

Amit Chakravarty, the HR head of news website NewsClick, facing allegations of recieving foreign funds to peddle pro-China agenda, has moved to the concerned court to turn approver in the case.

Chakravarty, who is an accused in the case, told the court that he is ready to record his statement under 164 Crpc before the Magistrate in the case registered under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to news agency ANI, Chakravarty moved his application before the Additional Sessions Judge, Hardeep Kaur, under relevant sections to turn approver in the case.

Advertisement

What is an approver?

The approver, an accomplice who decides to testify against the co-accused in exchange for a pardon, is subject to examination and treatment under the CrPC.

Safeguards are in place to prevent coerced or deceitful confessions, and the approver’s testimony must be supported by corroborative evidence as per the law.

Chakravarty’s application to turn approver in the case came after the Patiala House Court last week granted the Delhi Police Special Cell a further two months to complete the investigation.

On December 19, the police moved an application in Patiala House Court seeking three months extention to complete the investigation.

Meanwhile, the court also extended the judicial custody of Prabir Purkayastha and others in the matter until January 2024.

(With ANI inputs)