Newly-elected J-K assembly to likely hold first session on Nov 4

The Omar Abdullah led National Conference (NC) government has advised Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha to summon the first session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Srinagar on 4 November.

The recommendation has been made in a meeting of the cabinet that was chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The LG has convened the Assembly on 21 October for the newly elected MLAs to take oath. A senior NC MLA Mubarak Gul, on the advice of the cabinet, has been appointed Pro-tem Speaker for administering oath to the members. Gul was on Saturday administered oath by the LG.

The draft address of the Lieutenant Governor to the Legislative Assembly at the commencement of the first session was also placed before the Council of Ministers which the Council decided shall be further considered and discussed.