New Zealand Prime Minister Visits INS Surat, Strengthening Bilateral Naval Ties

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, accompanied by Rear Admiral Garin Golding, Chief of Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy (CN-RNZN), visited the Indian Navy’s latest indigenously built destroyer, INS Surat, at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai.

The dignitaries were welcomed aboard by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Western Naval Command. They received an in-depth briefing on the warship’s intricate design, cutting-edge technologies, and formidable capabilities, showcasing its critical role in bolstering national maritime security.

Commissioned on January 15, INS Surat is the latest guided missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. Built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mumbai, and designed by the Indian Navy’s Warship Design Bureau, the vessel boasts over 75 per cent indigenous content, exemplifying India’s commitment to self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

The visit by the New Zealand Prime Minister coincides with the port call of Royal New Zealand Navy Ship HMNZS Te Kaha, which is in Mumbai. Additionally, Commodore Rodger Ward, Commander of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, is also visiting the Headquarters, Western Naval Command (HQWNC), underscoring the growing collaboration between the Indian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN).

As part of the visit, CN-RNZN RAdm Garin Golding met with VAdm Sanjay J Singh, discussing strategic naval engagements. This was followed by a briefing on the command’s role and a visit to the Heritage Hall at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai. Discussions were also held with the Admiral Superintendent of Dockyard regarding technical support for HMNZS Te Kaha’s scheduled visit in April 2025. Additionally, RAdm Garin Golding laid a wreath at the Gaurav Stambh, paying homage to personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in service of the nation.

To further strengthen naval cooperation, a series of engagements have been planned, including Cross-Deck visits, sports fixtures, and social events. Upon departure, HMNZS Te Kaha is set to conduct a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with the Indian Navy, demonstrating a shared commitment to enhancing operational coordination and maritime security.

The high-level interactions and joint activities reflect the deepening relationship between the Indian Navy and the Royal New Zealand Navy, reinforcing a mutual commitment to maritime collaboration and regional security.