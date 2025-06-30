New political alliance PAC formed in Kashmir to challenge status quo

A new Kashmir-centric political alliance, the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), led by People’s Conference chief Sajad Lone, was launched on Monday in Srinagar. Described as the beginning of a broader political alternative in Jammu and Kashmir, the alliance aims to address what its leaders call a “moral and political necessity” in the region.

The PAC comprises three parties: the People’s Conference, the Justice & Development Front (JDF) —comprising former activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami, and the People’s Democratic Front (PDF), led by former minister Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, who lost his seat in the 2024 Assembly elections. The JDF also failed to secure any Assembly seats.

Announcing the alliance, Lone said the PAC was a response to the growing discontent among legislators from the National Conference (NC). Several lawmakers have expressed frustration over the limited powers of the Chief Minister, as governance continues to be dominated by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha. This imbalance, Lone claimed, has rendered leaders like Omar Abdullah ineffective in addressing their constituencies’ needs.

Lone stressed that the PAC was not just another political formation, but a much-needed intervention rooted in “justice, accountability, and dignity.” The alliance, he said, seeks to represent the true victims of the ongoing conflict that has shaped Jammu and Kashmir over the past three decades. “We are moving away from the elite political class and forming a platform that prioritizes the real issues of the people,” Lone declared.

A central objective of the PAC is to confront what it views as the injustices following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A on August 5, 2019. Lone noted that Jammu and Kashmir, once India’s most politically empowered state, had been downgraded to a Union Territory, resulting in deep disillusionment among the populace.

Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, President of the PDF, echoed Lone’s sentiments, stating that the alliance seeks to “restore the dignity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.” He added, “New Delhi has promised statehood, but our priority is the dignity and rights of Kashmiris, who continue to suffer hardships both within and beyond the region.”

The PAC’s agenda includes the restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A, full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, release of political prisoners, and support for conflict-affected youth. It also calls for the reintegration of marginalized communities and an end to “exclusionary politics” that have shaped the region’s recent history.

Lone also criticized the current recruitment practices, alleging a regional bias. “Up to ninety per cent of new government jobs have gone to the Jammu region,” he claimed, accusing the administration of “systematic discrimination” against Kashmiris. He further condemned mainstream political parties for their “silence and inaction” in the face of these disparities.