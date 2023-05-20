Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building to the nation on May 28 which will become a medium to achieve the country’s resolution of building a developed India, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday.

“Fulfilling the hopes and expectations of more than 140 crore countrymen, the newly constructed building of the Parliament will also become a powerful medium to achieve our resolution of building a developed India by the year 2047,” Om Birla tweeted in Hindi. The Lok Sabha Speaker hailed the new Parliament building which will be launched by PM Modi on May 28 this year and said that it will “enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions”.

“The newly constructed building of Parliament will further enrich India’s glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values. In this building, the honourable members will be able to better perform their duties towards the country and the citizens. Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi will dedicate this building to the nation on 28th May,” Birla tweeted.

Earlier on May 18, the Lok Sabha Speaker met the Prime Minister and invited him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

A Lok Sabha release said that construction of the New Parliament Building in the national capital has been completed and it symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 and is now going to be almost 100 years old.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed resolutions urging the government to construct a new building for the Parliament.

The foundation stone of the new building of Parliament was laid by PM Modi on December 10, 2020.

The newly constructed Parliament building has been built “in record time with quality construction”.

It said 888 members will be able to sit in the Lok Sabha.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in Lok Sabha Chamber.