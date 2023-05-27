New Parliament building inauguration: SC advocate files complaint against Kharge, Kejriwal over “provocative” remarks

A Supreme Court advocate on Saturday filed a complaint against Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and others, accusing them of making “provocative” statements by mentioning the caste of President Murmu in connection with the inauguration of the new parliament building on May 28.

Such statements made by influential political leaders on the ground of caste and against the duly elected government to promote enmity among communities/groups are highly condemnable, the complainant said. The Complainant has asked Sanjay Arora, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Delhi to lodge a First Information Report against them and take strict legal action.

The complaint has been filed by Vineet Jindal, an advocate and social activist of the Supreme Court of India.

According to the Complainant, “I am a law-abiding citizen and practicing lawyer in the Supreme Court of India. I am filing this complaint against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Arvind Kejriwal, CM Delhi, and others who have made provocative, inflammatory, derogatory, and inciting statements with the sole motive of promoting enmity between the community by mentioning the caste of the President of India Droupadi Murmu”.

Taking note of the speeches of various leaders regarding the inauguration event, the complainant quoted one of the purported speeches of Kharge, “It looks like the Modi Government has ensured the election of President of India from the Dalit and the Tribal communities only for electoral reasons. While former President, Kovind was not invited to the new Parliament foundation-laying ceremony, the President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu is not being invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building”.

The complaint also shared one of the purported tweets of CM Arvind Kejriwal in Hindi regarding the inaugural event.

“The statements given by Kharge and Kajriwal have been made intentionally, to refer to the caste of the President of India with the objective of portraying that PM Narendra Modi and the present Government have deliberately not invited the President for the inauguration of the new Parliament building,” the complaint said.

As per the complainant, these statements are widely published and circulated in news and social media and would result in provoking the ST and Adivasi community as the President too belongs to Adivasi and ST community.

“The political leaders just for the sake of their political gain should not be allowed to stoop to the level of disgracing the highest constitutional posts. Besides, it would cause fear in the community creating distrust against the duly elected government, which are offences under sections 121,153A,505,34 IPC. which are cognizable offences and very serious in nature,” it said.