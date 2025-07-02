New Jaipur–Bandikui Expressway opens for trial run, set to reduce Delhi–Jaipur travel time to 3 hours

The newly constructed four-lane Greenfield Jaipur–Bandikui Expressway, aimed at connecting the Rajasthan capital to the Delhi–Mumbai six-lane trunk expressway, was opened for regulated traffic on Wednesday morning on a trial basis.

According to NHAI Project Director (Dausa Unit) JS Joiya, once regular traffic movement is permitted following successful trials, the expressway will reduce the Delhi–Jaipur travel time to approximately 2.5 to 3 hours.

During the trial period, traffic is being allowed through selected entry–exit interchange points. On Tuesday, movement was permitted only from the Jaipur and Bandikui terminals.

Subsequently, the expressway will be opened to vehicles from the Manoharpur and Kauthoon highways. Gradually, a couple of additional entry/exit points will also be made operational.

Meanwhile, NHAI authorities and technical experts will carry out quality inspections and evaluate safety parameters. Tests for utility services and overall performance will also be conducted, Joiya said.

The NHAI informed that the 66.91-km ultra-modern expressway has been developed at an investment of ₹1,368 crore. The project includes a Road Over Bridge (RoB), two major bridges, 13 minor bridges, and two flyovers.

The expressway features five already-constructed interchange points, with one more proposed for development.

Facilities such as restaurants, mechanic services, petrol pumps, and hotel/rest house amenities are also being established at designated rest zones spaced every 20 km, the officials added.

To ensure safety, the road has been constructed at a plinth level of 10 to 12 feet above ground, which will help keep it free from stray cattle and other such hazards.

No toll will be charged during the trial phase. However, toll collection will be implemented later as per the applicable tariff.