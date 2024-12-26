New India’s new UP will provide new jobs along with economic growth: CM Yogi

At an important meeting convened by him on Thursday at his official residence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the need to implement a concrete action plan by each department to generate employment effectively.

During the meeting, officials from various departments and representatives of institutions presented potential opportunities and plans for creating jobs.

On the occasion, the chief minister directed the officials to seek the cooperation of domain experts to accelerate efforts toward achieving the state’s vision of becoming a $1 trillion economy. This initiative, he noted, would enable the “New Uttar Pradesh” to play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth while creating abundant employment opportunities in line with the vision of “New India”.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised that providing timely employment to the state’s youth, based on their qualifications and skills, is a top priority for the government. He called for the creation of maximum employment opportunities by leveraging local resources. He directed the officials to enhance the effectiveness of skill development programmes to encourage youth toward entrepreneurship. Additionally, he highlighted that the state government is working sector-wise to achieve its goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy.

Notably, to achieve this goal, work is being carried out across 10 sectors, with all state departments integrated into these sectors. The chief minister personally reviews the progress every three months, while the concerned ministers conduct monthly reviews. Additionally, the administrative heads of departments are required to review the work every 15 days.

The CM said the efforts to achieve a trillion-dollar economy is being monitored by the CM dashboard. He urged the representatives of various institutions to inspect the CM dashboard so that they could be made aware of the working style of the state government.

He also stressed the need to take the help of subject experts in the direction of increasing the possibilities of employment generation and the work of a trillion-dollar economy. The chief minister stated that the sectors offering the most employment opportunities are medical, education, tourism, construction, and manufacturing, urging special focus on these areas.

He said the Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025 presents an excellent opportunity to showcase the state’s image to the nation and the world. The Mahakumbh, a confluence of religion, spirituality, and culture, attracts global attention.

The chief minister emphasised that discussions during the Mahakumbh should focus on employment, skill development, knowledge, and technology. This, he said, would provide a new direction to employment generation and progress towards achieving a $1 trillion economy.

He emphasised the need to advance efforts in building super specialty hospitals in every district and accelerating the expansion of telemedicine services. Additionally, the CM instructed officials to increase the number of UPSRTC buses and develop new routes to enhance connectivity.