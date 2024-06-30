New criminal laws in force from tomorrow aim to reform justice delivery

The three new criminal laws that will come into effect from Monday are set to herald the beginning of a new era in the country’s justice delivery system.

Enacted with a vision to reform the justice delivery system in the country, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam with an aim to empower the citizen to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively, continued to date from the British era.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, while addressing the Conference on “India’s Progressive Path in the Administration of Criminal Justice System” which was streamed on social media, said the new criminal laws are for providing ‘justice’ in contrast to colonial legislations where the focus was on ‘punishment’.

These criminal laws have been enacted after consultation with all stakeholders, including MPs and MLAs across party lines, in compliance with the recommendations received from the Law Commission of India while accommodating the suggestions made by common citizens online, the minister said.

According to government sources, the new criminal laws mark a significant step towards empowering citizens as they are aimed at making the justice system more accessible, supportive, and efficient for all.

Some of the key highlights of the new laws include filing the first information report (FIR) at any police station, online reports of incidents, and police complaints and also a provision of availing a copy of the FIR free of cost, and also bringing widespread changes incorporating more use of technology, the sources added.

The new laws have also accorded priority to investigation for offences against women and children to ensure timely completion of cases.

Another important aspect of the legislation is that the new laws will make it mandatory for forensic experts to visit crime scenes in case of serious offences that invite punishment of seven years or more.

To expedite the legal process and reduce paperwork, summons under the new laws will be served electronically to ensure efficient communication among all concerned parties.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, since the new laws are based on accountability, with their implementation videography of search and seizure becomes mandatory. An investigation report will have to be provided to the complainant within a period of 90 days while making the details of the arrested person public to the police station.

According to reports, with these laws coming into force, a programme will be organised at all police stations to highlight their salient features.

Meanwhile, police departments across the country have been training to have a smooth transition from the existing to the new criminal laws for quite some time.