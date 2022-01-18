New Covid cases decline in India for 2nd day

India recirded a dip in fresh Covid cases fir the second day, reporting 2,38,018 new infections in the last 24 hours, and a total of 310 deaths, said the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

With the addition of the new deaths, the toll has reached 4,86,761.

The active caseload has jumped to 17,36,628, which constitutes 4.62 per cent of the country’s total positive cases.

The Omicron infection tally has risen to 8,891 across the nation, an increase of 8.31 per cent from Monday.

The recovery of 1,57,421 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally to 3,53,94,882. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 94.09 per cent.

Also in the same period, a total of 16,49,143 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 70.54 crore cumulative tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate has climbed to 14.92 per cent amid a sudden spike in cases. The daily positivity rate has declined to 14.43 per cent.

With the administration of nearly 80 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid inoculation coverage has reached 158.04 crore as of Tuesday morning.

More than 13.25 crore balance and unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, according to the health ministry as of Tuesday morning.