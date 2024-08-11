New committee for All India Ex-Serviceman Bank Employees’ Federation in North East

The All India Ex-Serviceman Bank Employees’ Federation (North East) has announced the formation of a new committee, signaling a significant step in its ongoing efforts to support ex-serviceman bank employees across the North Eastern region of India.

The newly-formed committee comprises a group of experienced professionals with knowledge in both banking and veteran affairs.

The leadership of the federation expressed confidence in the team’s ability to lead initiatives that will strengthen the community and advocate for the rights of ex-serviceman bank employees.

Key figures in the committee include Praveen Kumar, who will serve as President, bringing with him extensive experience in both sectors.

Suresh Kumar has been appointed as Secretary, recognized for his dedication to the ex-serviceman community. Additionally, Mr. Chandra Nath Ghosh will play a vital role, offering his expertise in organizational management and member services.

The committee has outlined a series of initiatives aimed at supporting its members, including the development of new programs tailored to their professional needs, acting as a representative voice in discussions with policymakers, and organizing training workshops to promote continuous learning and career advancement.

The federation extends its congratulations to the new committee members and anticipates their leadership will drive positive change for ex-serviceman bank employees throughout the North East. Their combined expertise and dedication are expected to be pivotal in furthering the federation’s mission of empowering its members, said in a statement.