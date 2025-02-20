New CM Rekha Gupta performs ‘Yamuna Aarti’ with cabinet colleagues

New Chief Minister of Delhi Rekha Gupta performed the ‘Yamuna Aarti’ at the Vasudev Ghat after assuming office at the Secretariat, along with her cabinet ministers on Thursday evening.

Gupta, who was accompanied by BJP’s Delhi election in-charge Baijayant Panda, state unit chief Virendra Sachdeva and all her cabinet ministers, including Parvesh Verma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Asish Sood, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, also performed the ‘Maa Yamuna puja’ before going ahead with the first meeting of the newly-formed cabinet.

Notably, pollution in the Yamuna and the river’s cleaning was a major issue in the recently-concluded Delhi assembly elections. Both the BJP and Congress had criticised the AAP government for failing to address the issue of the Yamuna.

Delhi BJP president Sachdeva also raised the issue of worsening water quality of Yamuna ahead of the Chhath festivities last year. He even had taken a dip in the polluted waters of the river as a mark of protest.

A couple of days ago, the process of Yamuna cleaning started in the city with a four-pronged strategy in place to tackle the issue comprehensively, beginning with the removal of trash, garbage and silt in the river stream.

The work started on February 16 as trash skimmers, weed harvesters and a dredge utility craft began cleaning operations in the river.

The BJP has assured that it would clean Yamuna and develop a river front along its banks as it holds a lot of significance being a holy river, while also an important water source.