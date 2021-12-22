New BH vehicle registration series, which has no state boundry

Centre has introduced an innovative scheme under which a person or a company could register its personal vehicles under ‘BH’ series, which does not require to change his vehicle registration if the owner shifts from one state to another states, said Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari here on Wednesday.

The series Bharat ‘BH’ would be very convenient to a person who has a transferable job since it does not require a new registration mark if the person shifts from one state to another state.

Presently, this vehicle registration facility would be available on voluntary basis to Defence personnel, employees of Central Government/ State Governments/ Central/ State Public Sector Undertakings and private sector companies/organizations, which have their offices in four or more States, the Minister said while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The Minister said the motor vehicle tax would be levied for two years or in multiple of two. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount that was being charged earlier for that vehicle, the Minister said. The notification of this change was issued in August this year by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways vide G.S.R 594 (E), he said.