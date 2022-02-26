New ayurvedic drug effective for diabetes treatment: Study

An ayurvedic drug can help lower sugar levels in diabetic patients, says the latest research.

According to the research conducted by a team of researchers, it has been found that an ayurvedic drug BGR-34 can help lower sugar levels within three months and also exert a powerful anti-oxidant action to prevent diabetic complications.

The study suggests that ayurvedic drug BGR-34 is effective for diabetes treatment with little or no adverse effects.

The research was conducted by researchers from Chitkara University in Punjab.

Dr Sanchit Sharma, Executive Director of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals, attributed BGR-34 efficacy to the presence of herbs like Vijyasar, Dharuharida, Gilo and, Manjistha, besides phyto-constituents from a few other medicinal plants which are well-known for their anti-diabetic properties.