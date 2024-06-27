New Agro Parks in UP set to enhance farmers’ earnings and generate employment

Around 15 agro and food-processing parks in cities like Varanasi, Barabanki, Bareilly, Saharanpur, and Gorakhpur are significantly boosting farmers’ incomes and generating employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, agro-processing clusters in Kanpur-rural, Lucknow, Sitapur, and Mathura are directly benefiting over 16,000 farmers.

According to Invest UP — an agency formed to promote investment and industrial development in the state — UP Global Investors Summit-2023 attracted 1,483 investment proposals worth Rs 81,309 crore in the food-processing sector. These proposals have the potential to create 2,90,531 jobs.

As a result of ongoing efforts by the state government, currently, 980 proposals worth Rs 55,815 crore are being implemented. These projects are expected to generate over 2 lakh direct jobs. Invest UP is actively working to bring these proposals to fruition.

UP Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner and Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC) Manoj Kumar Singh stated here on Thursday that the incentives, subsidies, and facilities provided under the UP Food-processing Industry Policy are significantly contributing to investment and job creation in this sector.

He emphasised that with 15 agro and food-processing parks, clusters, mega food parks, four agri-export zones, and 10 Inland Container Depots (ICDs), UP is emerging as a hub for food-processing in India.

The food-processing sector in UP received the highest number of investment proposals (432) for the comparatively industrially backward region of Purvanchal (eastern region).

In comparison, Pashchimanchal — the western region of the state — received 316 investment proposals, Madhyanchal (central region) 172, and Bundelkhand has received 60 investment intents in this sector.

In Purvanchal, the food park in Karkhiyaon, Varanasi, has seen significant investments. Parle Agro has invested Rs 174.3 crore, Banaskantha District Cooperative Milk Producers Union from Gujarat has invested Rs 135.53 crore, and BD Venture has invested Rs 155.5 crore. Land has been allocated to 139 enterprises in this food park, with 91 units already operational, while 21 projects are under rapid implementation.

Similarly, in Madhyanchal, the mega food park near Baheri in Bareilly district has allocated plots to 87 enterprises. Dairy Craft India is setting up a unit with an investment of Rs 116.38 crore. This mega food park is situated on 247.60 acres in Baheri, a town 40 kilometres from Bareilly on the Uttarakhand border.

Some prominent enterprises establishing units in the state’s food-processing sector include Bejle Food, Bhartiyam Beverages, Bikanervala Foods, Balaji Wafers, Sahastrabahu Food Products, Fortune Rice, and Udgam Logistics.

With ample production of fruits, vegetables, and other agri products in the state, the development of these agro and food-processing parks, along with supportive policies, is set to revolutionise the agricultural landscape of Uttar Pradesh, creating extensive employment opportunities and contributing to the state’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.