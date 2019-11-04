India’s capital New Delhi has been enveloped in heavy, toxic smog in one of the worst levels of pollution in recent years. The air quality index (AQI) remained in “severe” category at 500 in the national capital on Monday. It touched dangerous levels of 625 pushing Delhi back into the severe plus category on Sunday, Delhi and the national capital region will implement the “odd-even” traffic rationing scheme, starting 8 am today.

The pollution levels prompted the administration in Delhi and surrounding cities of Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad to close all government and private schools till November 5. Thirty-seven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to low visibility caused by the thick blanket of smoke disrupting the road and air traffic. This led many Delhiites and Indian netizens to wonder if Delhi deserves to be the capital of India at all.

Netizens suggested Bengaluru or Chennai to be made the new Capital of the country as the winter smog and pollution have now become a regular feature of the city.

Shift the capital out of Delhi to somewhere in central India.

— Hareesh (@NK_Hareesh) November 3, 2019

Delhi is toxic anyway. Sud shift capital now. — Ting Tong (@Pushyabhuti_) November 1, 2019

India should shift its capital from #Delhi to any city but not Delhi #DelhiAirEmergency — (@tAddict_) November 3, 2019

Why don’t they just shift the capital from Delhi to Daulatabad? #justasking #DelhiNCRPollution — Baba Pai Maayi (@RateRepo) November 3, 2019

Shift the capital to south . How long we have to come to Delhi ! https://t.co/K1TWXFNoaR — swamilion (@swamilion) November 3, 2019