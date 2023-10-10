Netanyahu briefs PM on situation in Israel following Hamas attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday discussed the ongoing situation in Israel with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in the wake of terror attacks on the Jewish nation by Hamas.

”I thank Prime Minister@netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation,” Mr Modi wrote on X.

He reiterated that the people of India stood firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. ”India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” the PM said.

Advertisement

Mr Netanyahu has briefed top global leaders on the situation in Israel following coordinated attacks launched on his country by Hamas on Saturday. He enjoys a personal chemistry with PM Modi.

Taking to the social media platform on Saturday, Mr Modi had said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour”.

Soon after Mr Modi wrote on X today, Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon wrote: ”Thank you again PM @narendramodi Ji. Since we get SO MUCH support from our Indian brothers and sisters, I’m unfortunately unable to thank each and every one of you personally. Please accept this as my gratitude to all our friends.”

The Israeli Embassy, meanwhile, wrote: ”Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for your unwavering support for Israel. We extend our gratitude to all our Indian friends for standing firmly with Israel during these challenging times.”