Nepal sending a high-level delegation to India

In a bid to reach out to the Indian leadership, Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba is sending a high-level delegation to India at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nepali Congress Joint Secretary, former Foreign Minister and head of party’s international department Prakash Sharan Mahat is leading a three-member delegation to India and is arriving in New Delhi on Thursday, the party has said.

Mahat said that he is visiting India at the invitation of Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of BJP Foreign Department who had earlier visited Kathmandu in early September.

The visit aims to strengthen the party to party ties and will deepen interaction between the political leadership of the two countries, Mahat said. The delegation will spend four days in New Delhi and will brainstorm on how to improve the ties and how to move ahead in the future too, Mahat added.

Nepali Congress leaders said that Deuba is sending Mahat, one of his close confidants, to New Delhi in order to repair the ties and to seek India’s goodwill towards his government.

There are some outstanding issues between Nepal and India mostly created by the previous K.P. Oli government which Deuba wants to mend the ties and move ahead.

The Mahat-led delegation will stay four days in India.

In New Delhi, the delegation of Nepal’s ruling party will meet BJP National President, J.P. Nadda, National General Secretary Arun Singh and Chauthaiwale as well as S. Jaishankar, India’s External Affairs Minister, among others. The delegation will later visit Lucknow and Banaras too where they will hold talks with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and will participate in an interaction at Banaras Hindu University.