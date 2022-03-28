Nepal PM Deuba to visit India from 1 April

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, accompanied by his spouse Arzu, will pay an official visit to India from 1-3 April 2022, it was officially announced here today.

This will be the first bilateral visit abroad by the Nepalese leader assuming his office in July 2021. A high-level delegation will accompany Deuba.

The visiting leader will call on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and hold talks with PM Modi on 2 April. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser (NSA) will call on the Nepal PM. Besides official engagements in New Delhi, he will visit Varanasi.

India and Nepal enjoy age-old special ties of friendship and cooperation. In recent years, the partnership has witnessed significant growth in all areas of cooperation.

“The upcoming visit will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review this wide-ranging cooperative partnership and to progress it further for the benefit of the two peoples,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.