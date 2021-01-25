Devotees will have to produce a Covid-19 negative test report to participate in the upcoming Kumbh Mela at Haridwar.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for Kumbh and under it only visitors with a negative Covid- 19 test report, done 72 hours prior to the date of visit, will be allowed to enter the Kumbh Mela area.

The Kumbh Mela will start from coming February and will conclude in April. It is expected that about 10 lakh people will attend the Mela on a regular day and about 50 lakh people will attend the Mela on auspicious days.

The registration of devotees will be done and they will have to produce a medical certificate, obtained from their native place’s Community Health Centre, District Hospital and Medical College. Only the vaccinated healthcare and other frontline workers will be deputed for Kumbh Mela duties. The Ministry has also instructed the Uttarakhand government to keep away “Covid high risk” staff — older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions — from frontline work demanding direct contact with the public.

With a big crowd expected in Kumbh, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked the Uttarakhand government to create a megasize temporary hospital, with a bed capacity of 2,000. The state government has been asked to take the help of the DRDO for setting up such facilities. While ensuring the use of masks, providing alcohol- based sanitizers for guests, maintaining social distancing, and setting up hand washing stations among other Covid safety protocols, this Kumbh will be hosted under the Covid guidelines and special norms.

Even for events like exhibitions, fairs, prayer meetings, etc. within the Kumbh Mela site, there are strict guidelines. The likely dates for Kumbh are from 27 February to 30 April 2021. On six auspicious days — Magh Purnima (27 February), Mahashivratri (11 March), Somvati Amavasya (12 April), Baisakhi (14 April), Ram Navmi (21 April) and Chaitra Purnima (27 April) — big crowds are expected to visit the Har Ki Pauri Ghat at Haridwar for taking holy bath.