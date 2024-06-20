NEET-UG row: SC stays proceedings in three high courts

As the row over NEET-UG ‘paper leak intensifies, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice on National Testing Agency’s (NTA’s) petition seeking to transfer a number of pleas filed before high courts to the apex court.

The court stayed the proceedings in petitions filed before three high courts in the NEET-UG examination row.

A bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath also reiterated that the court will not pass any order stopping the counselling process.

Advertisement

The NEET-UG 2024 exam, which was conducted on May 5 has come under the top court’s scrutiny after several aspirants alleged paper leak and other discrepancies.

Protests were held by students across the country last week over alleged irregularities and paper leaks after 67 students scored unprecedented perfect 720 marks.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also issued a notice to the Centre and NTA on a petition filed by some students who appeared in a Meghalaya centre for NEET-UG exam and allegedly lost 45 minutes on the exam day.

The students said that they should also be a part of the 1,563 students who got grace marks and were later given the option to appear for re-exam on June 23.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had observed that the matter should be thoroughly dealt with even if there is 0.001 per cent negligence.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti told counsels representing the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) that any such negligence must be dealt with seriously.